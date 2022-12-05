Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

PTON opened at $13.30 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

