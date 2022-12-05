Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Pentair worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pentair by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $46.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

