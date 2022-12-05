PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 59.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 104,496 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.99.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

