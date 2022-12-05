PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,222,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.