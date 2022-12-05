PFS Investments Inc. Buys 2,079 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,844,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.75 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

