PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

