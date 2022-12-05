PFS Investments Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

