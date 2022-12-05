PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.99 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.55 and a 200 day moving average of $310.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.81.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.