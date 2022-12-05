PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $144.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

