PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 2,892 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

J opened at $125.09 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

