PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 3,856 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,850,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,335 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 75.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

