PFS Investments Inc. Sells 766 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 133.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $10,439,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $163.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

