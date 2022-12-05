PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 57,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in PG&E by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 254,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

