PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 3rd

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.47 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

