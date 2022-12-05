PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 3rd

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:RCS opened at $5.47 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
