PotCoin Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $471,659.60 and approximately $13.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00481995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00036810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018656 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

