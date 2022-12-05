QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00011136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $4,853.46 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.93652892 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,579.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

