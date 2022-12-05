Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

