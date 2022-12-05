Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,578 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

