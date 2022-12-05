Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 904 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,251,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML stock opened at $605.71 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.01 and a 200-day moving average of $506.69.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

