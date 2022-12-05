Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,074 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $65,066,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 186,228 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $9,839,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 2.0 %

NVAX stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $236.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.