Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 2,030 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

