Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAG. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $38.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

