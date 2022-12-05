Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $229.50 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $864,042. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.