Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 13,538 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,538 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

