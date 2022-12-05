Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 5,826 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

