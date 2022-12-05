Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 175.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 660,018 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,737,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

