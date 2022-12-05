Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
