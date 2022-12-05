Quantamental Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in UGI by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in UGI by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in UGI by 6.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in UGI by 955.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

UGI Trading Up 0.3 %

UGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.72 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

