Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $376,000 in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 94.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

