Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $381,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after acquiring an additional 610,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 233.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 347,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

