Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $397,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $342.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $544.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

