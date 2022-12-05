Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $411,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 755,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 499,058 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta Profile

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

