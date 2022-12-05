Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $485,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

