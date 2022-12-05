Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 388.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE BXP opened at $70.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

