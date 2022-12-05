Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DraftKings Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.49 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $33.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
