Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SONY opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

