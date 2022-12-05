Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. CX Institutional bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WST opened at $244.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.