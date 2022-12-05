Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 72.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $124.02 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

