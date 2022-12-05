Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $203,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Shares of MNDY opened at $108.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

