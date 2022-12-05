Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 20,171 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 484,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,835,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,570 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,794 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NLOK stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.