Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.