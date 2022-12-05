Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 254 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $712.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $645.01 and a 200-day moving average of $648.61.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

