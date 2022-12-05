Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

