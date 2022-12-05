Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 605 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $249.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.64. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.