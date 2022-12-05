Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $483,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 33.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macerich Stock Down 0.3 %

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -174.36%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

