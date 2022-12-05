Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $540.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.32.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

