Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $540.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.32.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
