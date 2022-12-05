Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MaxLinear

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

