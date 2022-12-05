Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE PNM opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.