Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,042 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 754,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 662,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 633,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STM. William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($49.48) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

