Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1,960.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $10,561,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth about $410,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Avnet by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.